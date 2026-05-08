PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RCS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/11/26, PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund (Symbol: RCS) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.04, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of RCS's recent stock price of $5.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when RCS shares open for trading on 5/11/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RCS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.093 per share, with $8 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.56.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.