PIMCO Sees Opportunity in Alternative Investments

One of the consequences of tighter monetary policy is that traditional sources of funding such as banks and public markets have dried up. This void has created an opportunity for private financing.

Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) is seeking to capitalize on these circumstances. Typically, PIMCO is known as a bond powerhouse but in recent years, its alternative segment has made some impressive strides. It sees opportunities to extend credit to companies in need of capital and has been coming up with creative strategies to facilitate this. This includes lending against assets and across the capital structure in addition to offering equity stakes for investors.

The firm is also increasing the number of portfolio managers who are dedicated to private credit and believes it can achieve private equity-like returns in the current environment. It also sees opportunity in the loan books of banks that are looking to shed risk and are focused on strengthening their balance sheets.

It sees upside opportunity in segments like tourism, airlines, gaming, concerts, theme parks and rental properties. However, it’s looking to reduce exposure to banks given the combination of a slowing economy and an inverted yield curve.

Finsum: PIMCO sees opportunity in private credit given that traditional sources of financing have become more difficult to access.

financial sector

portfolio management

alternatives

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.