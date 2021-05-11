PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.38, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNF was $12.38, representing a -2.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.68 and a 17.57% increase over the 52 week low of $10.53.

