PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PNF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.2, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNF was $12.2, representing a -16.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.65 and a 48.24% increase over the 52 week low of $8.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

