Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.76%, the lowest has been 3.81%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNF is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 1,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Claybrook Capital holds 397K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNF by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNF by 11.28% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNF by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 70K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNF by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. A tax-sensitive approach to investing can provide tangible advantages to investors seeking current income, especially those in higher tax brackets. Investing primarily in New York municipal bonds, the fund seeks to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in municipal bonds which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal, New York State and New York City income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal, New York State and New York City income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments the interest from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds that at the time of investment are investment grade quality (Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s) or BBB or better by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”)), or bonds that are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality by PIMCO. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds that are, at the time of investment, rated Ba/BB or B by Moody’s, S&P or Fitch or lower or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by PIMCO. The portfolio manager also aims to preserve and enhance the value of the fund’s holdings relative to the municipal bond market, generally, using proprietary analytical models that test and evaluate the sensitivity of those holdings to changes in interest rates and yield relationships. PIMCO is qualified to respond to recent changes in the municipal bond market, with an extensive network of credit research capabilities to address concerns about creditworthiness, which is critical to municipal bond investing. Additionally, PIMCO has the market presence to provide access to the new issue and secondary markets.

