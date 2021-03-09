PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that PYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.34, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PYN was $9.34, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.78 and a 33.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

