PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that PYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.85, the dividend yield is 3.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PYN was $10.85, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.97 and a 30.1% increase over the 52 week low of $8.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

