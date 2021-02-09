PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that PYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 4.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PYN was $9.23, representing a -10.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.36 and a 31.86% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PYN Dividend History page.

