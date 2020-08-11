PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.25, the dividend yield is 4.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PYN was $9.25, representing a -13.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.69 and a 32.14% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

