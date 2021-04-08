PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that PYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.85, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PYN was $9.85, representing a -1.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.98 and a 23.28% increase over the 52 week low of $7.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.