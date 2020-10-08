Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that PNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.43, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNI was $10.43, representing a -18.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.79 and a 47.37% increase over the 52 week low of $7.08.

