Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that PNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.9, the dividend yield is 4.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNI was $11.9, representing a -1.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.14 and a 21.93% increase over the 52 week low of $9.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

