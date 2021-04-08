Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that PNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.48, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNI was $11.48, representing a -1.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.70 and a 25.17% increase over the 52 week low of $9.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNI Dividend History page.

