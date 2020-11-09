PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that PMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.43, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMF was $13.43, representing a -15.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.85 and a 47.1% increase over the 52 week low of $9.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.