PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -32.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMF was $14.22, representing a -8.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.59 and a 55.75% increase over the 52 week low of $9.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

