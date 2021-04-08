PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.52, the dividend yield is 4.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMF was $14.52, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.82 and a 24% increase over the 52 week low of $11.71.

