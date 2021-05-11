Dividends
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PMX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.64, the dividend yield is 4.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMX was $12.64, representing a -1.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.82 and a 22.01% increase over the 52 week low of $10.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

