PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.55, the dividend yield is 4.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PMX was $12.55, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.88 and a 47.65% increase over the 52 week low of $8.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.