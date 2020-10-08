Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PML has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.58, the dividend yield is 5.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PML was $13.58, representing a -15.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.10 and a 48.9% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

