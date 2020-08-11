Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PML prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PML has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.28, the dividend yield is 4.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PML was $14.28, representing a -11.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.10 and a 56.58% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

