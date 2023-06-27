PIMCO Launches Two Active Fixed Income ETFs

Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is launching two new active fixed income ETFs. The firm is already a leader in the active fixed income space, and it continues to offer new products to meet growing demand for the category. Compared to active equity funds, active fixed income has a better track record of outperformance vs passive. Active fixed income funds are also able to take opportunities in different parts of the capital structure that are unavailable to passive fixed income funds.

Its two new offerings are the PIMCO Multisector Bond Active ETF (PYLD) and the PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (BILZ). PYLD will invest in investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities globally with a focus on long-term appreciation, diversification, and maximizing yield. PIMCO CIO Daniel Ivascyn sees major opportunities given the turbulence and volatility over the past couple of years.

Its second launch is the PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (BILZ) which will invest in short-term US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities with the goals of maximizing yield and capital preservation. It’s designed to be an alternative to cash and a way for investors to take advantage of lofty short-term rates.

