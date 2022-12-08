PIMCO Launches Flexible Real Estate Income Fund

PIMCO recently announced the launch of the PIMCO Flexible Real Estate Income Fund (REFLX). The fund is the firm’s first real-estate-focused interval fund that will invest in public and private markets and will seek to harness the expertise and resources of its $190 billion commercial real estate (CRE) platform. REFLX will have the flexibility to invest in four distinct quadrants of the commercial real estate markets: private equity by acquiring stabilized income-oriented CRE, private real estate loans, public debt such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, and public equity such as REITs. Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO Managing Director and Group Investment Officer and head of the team managing the fund stated, “Higher yields and lower valuations in both public and private markets make for an attractive environment for patient investors ready to deploy funds in a flexible vehicle that can allocate investments across commercial real estate.” Similar to a mutual fund, interval funds are continuously offered. Investors can sell their shares back to the fund, but unlike a mutual fund, they may only be able to do so quarterly through the fund’s periodic repurchase offers.

