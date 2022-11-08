PIMCO Increases Their Already Significant Position in FreightCar America (RAIL)

Fintel reportst that PIMCO has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,132,419 shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL). This represents 41.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 10,632,441 shares and 40.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 1,128,837 shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879,012 shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIL by 36.71% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors LLC holds 786,084 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692,524 shares, representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIL by 23.29% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 534,669 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 329,338 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. holds 270,711 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190,711 shares, representing an increase of 29.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIL by 2.01% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in FreightCar America, Inc.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FreightCar America, Inc. is 0.0465%, a decrease of 30.1977%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 4,158,117 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.