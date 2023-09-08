Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.98 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.17%, the lowest has been 8.24%, and the highest has been 14.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco Income Strategy Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFL is 0.04%, a decrease of 42.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.86% to 3,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors holds 445K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 17.65% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 901.13% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 43.47% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 24.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 32.67% over the last quarter.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund seeks high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. Employing a multi-sector approach, the fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments. The fund has the flexibility to allocate assets in varying proportions among floating- and fixed-rate debt instruments, as well as among investment grade and non-investment-grade securities. It may focus more heavily or exclusively on an asset class at any time, based on assessments of relative values, market conditions and other factors. The fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities that are, at the time of purchase, rated CCC/Caa or below by each ratings agency rating the security, or that are unrated but judged by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. The fund’s duration will normally be in a low to intermediate range (zero to eight years), although it may be longer at any time. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.