Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.98 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.93%, the lowest has been 8.24%, and the highest has been 14.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco Income Strategy Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFL is 0.08%, an increase of 55.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.30% to 4,688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

F3Logic holds 596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Gallagher Benefit Services holds 596K shares.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 256K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 78.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFL by 350.21% over the last quarter.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund seeks high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. Employing a multi-sector approach, the fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments. The fund has the flexibility to allocate assets in varying proportions among floating- and fixed-rate debt instruments, as well as among investment grade and non-investment-grade securities. It may focus more heavily or exclusively on an asset class at any time, based on assessments of relative values, market conditions and other factors. The fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities that are, at the time of purchase, rated CCC/Caa or below by each ratings agency rating the security, or that are unrated but judged by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. The fund’s duration will normally be in a low to intermediate range (zero to eight years), although it may be longer at any time. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research.

