PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that PFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.81, the dividend yield is 8.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFN was $10.81, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.81 and a 44.13% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

