PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that PFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.9, the dividend yield is 8.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFN was $10.9, representing a -0.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.95 and a 29.76% increase over the 52 week low of $8.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

