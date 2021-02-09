PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that PFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.27, the dividend yield is 9.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFN was $10.27, representing a -6.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.93 and a 105.4% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.