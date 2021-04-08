PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that PFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.42, the dividend yield is 9.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFN was $10.42, representing a -0.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.44 and a 39.87% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFN Dividend History page.

