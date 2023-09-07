Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.19%, the lowest has been 8.44%, and the highest has been 14.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFN is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 13,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 12.30% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 1,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 9.55% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 1,070K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 696K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Employing a multi-sector approach, the fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments.

