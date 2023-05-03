Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.95%, the lowest has been 8.44%, and the highest has been 14.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFN is 0.18%, an increase of 189.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 9,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,052K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing an increase of 18.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 112,400.89% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 1,033K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing a decrease of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 86,822.98% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFN by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Employing a multi-sector approach, the fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.