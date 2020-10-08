Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Dividends
Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PKO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PKO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.5, the dividend yield is 9.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKO was $23.5, representing a -18.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.73 and a 74.46% increase over the 52 week low of $13.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

