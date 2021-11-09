Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that PKO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.36, the dividend yield is 8.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKO was $25.36, representing a -9.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.98 and a 8.7% increase over the 52 week low of $23.33.

PKO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pko Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)

Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 10.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKO at 12.22%.

