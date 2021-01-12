Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PKO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKO was $25.47, representing a -11.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.73 and a 89.09% increase over the 52 week low of $13.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 7.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKO at 10.14%.

