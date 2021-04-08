Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PKO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.7, the dividend yield is 8.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKO was $26.7, representing a -0.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.78 and a 39.94% increase over the 52 week low of $19.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 12.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKO at 10.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.