Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Pimco High Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.68%, the lowest has been 8.14%, and the highest has been 18.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.65 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco High Income Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHK is 0.07%, a decrease of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 20,948K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 3,861K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHK by 6.55% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 2,133K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,886K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHK by 14.20% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 1,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHK by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 1,084K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHK by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Pimco High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco High Income Fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Using a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed income sectors in the credit markets, the fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Aiming to identify securities that provide high current income and/or capital appreciation, the fund focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques and broad diversification among issuers, industries and sectors as well as other risk management techniques designed to manage default risk. The fund may invest any portion of its assets (or none) in below-investment-grade securities, or high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). The fund will not invest more than 25% of total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities. The fund will not invest more than 40% of total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Additionally, the fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research.

