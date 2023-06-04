Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Pimco High Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.66%, the lowest has been 8.14%, and the highest has been 18.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco High Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHK is 0.09%, an increase of 53.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.90% to 22,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 3,917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 66.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHK by 220.33% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 2,133K shares.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,769K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing an increase of 29.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHK by 128,426.52% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 1,738K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing an increase of 33.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHK by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 1,037K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHK by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Pimco High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco High Income Fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Using a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed income sectors in the credit markets, the fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Aiming to identify securities that provide high current income and/or capital appreciation, the fund focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques and broad diversification among issuers, industries and sectors as well as other risk management techniques designed to manage default risk. The fund may invest any portion of its assets (or none) in below-investment-grade securities, or high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). The fund will not invest more than 25% of total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities. The fund will not invest more than 40% of total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Additionally, the fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research.

