Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.069 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.5, the dividend yield is 9.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGP was $8.5, representing a -32.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.65 and a 88.47% increase over the 52 week low of $4.51.

