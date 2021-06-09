Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.069 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.17, the dividend yield is 7.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGP was $11.17, representing a -1.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.39 and a 45.82% increase over the 52 week low of $7.66.

