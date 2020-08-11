Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.069 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.35, the dividend yield is 9.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGP was $8.35, representing a -34% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.65 and a 85.11% increase over the 52 week low of $4.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.