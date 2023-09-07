Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.83 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.81%, the lowest has been 7.31%, and the highest has been 13.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.01 (n=78).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGP is 0.01%, a decrease of 68.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.02% to 1,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 93.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 1,468.00% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 133K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 36.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 11.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund seeks total return comprised of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Employing the innovative StocksPLUS approach, pioneered by PIMCO, the fund seeks total return composed of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The portfolio manager builds a global equity and debt portfolio by investing at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income. The fund’s stock exposure may be obtained through stock holdings and/or through index and other derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to U.S. and non-U.S. stocks. Exposure to income-producing instruments may be obtained through the use of fixed income and other derivative instruments. The fund may make substantial use of interest rate swap and other derivatives transactions (“paired swap transactions”) for the principal purpose of generating distributable gains that are not part of the fund's duration or yield curve management strategies. Please see the fund’s most recent shareholder report for details. The fund may employ a strategy of writing (selling) equity index call options on the U.S. equity portion seek to generate gains from option premiums, which may limit the fund’s gains from increases in the S&P 500 Index. The fund may also purchase put options on the S&P 500 in an effort to protect against significant market declines. Gains (if any) generated from the index option strategy may be offset by the fund's realized capital losses, including any available capital loss carryforwards. The actively managed collateral portfolio is investment grade quality with a low- to intermediate-average duration (ranging from 1 year to 2+ years above the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index).

