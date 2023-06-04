Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.83 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.53%, the lowest has been 7.31%, and the highest has been 13.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.06 (n=66).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGP is 0.04%, a decrease of 42.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.05% to 1,575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 155K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 91.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 45.41% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 96,203.14% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGP by 25.03% over the last quarter.

Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund seeks total return comprised of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Employing the innovative StocksPLUS approach, pioneered by PIMCO, the fund seeks total return composed of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The portfolio manager builds a global equity and debt portfolio by investing at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income. The fund’s stock exposure may be obtained through stock holdings and/or through index and other derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to U.S. and non-U.S. stocks. Exposure to income-producing instruments may be obtained through the use of fixed income and other derivative instruments. The fund may make substantial use of interest rate swap and other derivatives transactions (“paired swap transactions”) for the principal purpose of generating distributable gains that are not part of the fund's duration or yield curve management strategies. Please see the fund’s most recent shareholder report for details. The fund may employ a strategy of writing (selling) equity index call options on the U.S. equity portion seek to generate gains from option premiums, which may limit the fund’s gains from increases in the S&P 500 Index. The fund may also purchase put options on the S&P 500 in an effort to protect against significant market declines. Gains (if any) generated from the index option strategy may be offset by the fund's realized capital losses, including any available capital loss carryforwards. The actively managed collateral portfolio is investment grade quality with a low- to intermediate-average duration (ranging from 1 year to 2+ years above the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index).

