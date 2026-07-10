PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PGP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/13/26, PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fundhare (Symbol: PGP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.069, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of PGP's recent stock price of $8.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fundhare to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when PGP shares open for trading on 7/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PGP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.0401 per share, with $9.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.71.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fundhare is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fundhare shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further PGP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.