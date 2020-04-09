US Markets

Pimco expects to raise at least $3 bln for new distressed-debt fund- Bloomberg News

Anurag Maan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is expecting to raise at least $3 billion for its largest-ever distressed-debt fund, Bloomberg news reported https://bloom.bg/3aWLySB on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new fund will focus on stressed and distressed debt as well as companies with limited access to capital, according to the report.

Pimco, one of the world's largest investment firms, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

