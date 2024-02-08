PIMCO expects Japanese govt bonds to underperform as BOJ policy shift nears

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bond giant PIMCO said on Thursday it expected Japanese government bonds to underperform their global peers given likely gradual policy normalization by the Bank of Japan this year.

BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said earlier on Thursday the central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates aggressively, even after ending its negative interest rate policy. Markets widely expect a policy shift soon.

"We favour an underweight position to Japanese duration," PIMCO portfolio managers said in a note.

They added they saw opportunities in the bonds issued by some Japanese banks and also saw value in Indian and Indonesian government bonds.

On China, PIMCO said it expected supportive, but not aggressive, stimulus measures to support growth in the world's second biggest economy.

"The sentiment around China’s economy has been overwhelmingly bearish due to persistent headwinds, including a fragile property sector, geopolitics, demographics, and debt," the note said.

"But the Chinese government’s focus on several strategic sectors could help offset some of the drag. Our baseline forecast is for annual GDP growth to slow to 4.5%-5% in 2024 from 5.2% in 2023."

