Pimco Exchange Traded Fund - PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Pimco Exchange Traded Fund - PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 2.01%, and the highest has been 2.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 5.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco Exchange Traded Fund - PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMU is 0.34%, an increase of 44.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 8,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,012K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMU by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 1,042K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 19.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMU by 77,693.86% over the last quarter.

Biltmore Wealth Management holds 345K shares.

Cerity Partners holds 329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMU by 66.59% over the last quarter.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMU by 34.98% over the last quarter.

