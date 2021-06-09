PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NRGX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.72, the dividend yield is 5.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRGX was $12.72, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.94 and a 121.99% increase over the 52 week low of $5.73.

NRGX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). NRGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38.

