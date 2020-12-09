PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -39.29% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.95, the dividend yield is 7.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRGX was $8.95, representing a -50.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.92 and a 164.01% increase over the 52 week low of $3.39.

NRGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38.

