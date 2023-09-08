PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) Declares $0.22 Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.43%, the lowest has been 4.17%, and the highest has been 20.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.95 (n=216).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRGX is 0.43%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 20,262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 5,094K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGX by 69.48% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,385K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGX by 14.62% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,697K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGX by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRGX by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 946K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGX by 1.48% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income. The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments. The fund currently expects, under normal circumstances, to obtain significant exposure to master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and other energy companies. The extent of the fund’s investments in MLPs and the manner in which the fund makes such investments are limited by its intention to qualify as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Under normal circumstances, at the close of any quarter of its taxable year, the fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of one or more MLPs that are treated as “qualified publicly traded partnerships” within the meaning of Section 851(h) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code��), in accordance with the requirements of Subchapter M of the Code. Investments linked to the energy sector include investments in: (i) companies that: (a) have at least 50% of their assets, revenues, or profits committed to or derived from (1) energy infrastructure or acquisition, including exploring, mining, recovering, developing, producing, transporting, storing, gathering, compressing, processing (including fractionating), distributing, delivering, treating, refining, servicing, and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal, electricity, or renewable energy products (including, without limit, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, wind, and/or solar); (2) providing materials to, processing materials for, or providing equipment or services to companies described in (1); or (3) owning or managing energy assets defined in (1) or (2); or (b) are classified as the “Energy” sector or the “Electric Utilities,” “Gas Utilities” or “Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers” industries under the Global Industry Classification Standard or are classified as the “Energy,” “Electric Utility,” or “Natural Gas Utility” sectors under the Bloomberg Barclays Indices Global Sector Classification Scheme; (ii) energy-related commodities, including natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal, electricity, ethanol and other biofuels, or emissions; and/or (iii) derivative instruments that provide economic exposure to these types of investments. To the extent the fund obtains exposure to MLPs through the use of total return swaps (“MLP swaps”), it expects to hold cash and cash equivalents and/or high quality debt instruments in an amount equal to the full notional value of such MLP swaps. The fund may also invest in a wide range of credit sectors, including, without limit, corporate debt, including fixed-, variable-, and floating rate bonds, loans and debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, including emerging market issuers.

