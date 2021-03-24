PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.118 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.01, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDO was $20.01, representing a -4.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.99 and a 0.55% increase over the 52 week low of $19.90.

PDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02.

